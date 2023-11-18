WATCH: Can big fish work with small fish? Startups, conglomerates weigh in

Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng and Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala talk to the founders of GrowSari, GoTyme, and Edamama about what they have learned working with startups, as well as the challenges in bridging innovation with risk mitigation

MANILA, Philippines – Startups and conglomerates represent the new and the old, and they often clash.

Startups thrive on agility, innovation, and risk-taking, while conglomerates tend to prioritize stability, established processes, and risk mitigation.

While there are differences, successful collaborations can occur when both entities find common ground, leveraging the agility of startups and the resources of conglomerates to create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Conglomerate and family business executives Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng and Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala join startup CEOs ER Rollan of GrowSari, Nate Clark of GoTyme, and Nish D’Souza of Edamama to discuss how big fish can work with small fish.

The panel discussion was hosted by Endeavor Philippines co-founder and managing director Manny Ayala. – Rappler.com