Yuchengco Group sells 20% of EEI to Romualdez holding firm

MANILA, Philippines – The Yuchengco Group implemented restructuring efforts across its conglomerate, including a reduction in its stake in the construction sector through the sale of shares to a company owned by the family of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, April 26, the Yuchengco Group’s House of Investments (HI) said it will sell 20% of its stake in construction company EEI Corporation to the Romualdez family’s RYM Business Management Corporation for P1.25 billion.

That would bring down HI’s 55.3% majority stake in EEI to 35.3%.

EEI’s stock price significantly increased days before the announcement. If an investor bought EEI stocks a week ago, they would get a 69.7% return.

RYM, which HI described as its “strategic partner,” has interests in mining, real estate, and media through its publicly listed affiliates and subsidiaries, including Bright Kindle Resources and Investments, Marcventures Holdings, Benguet Corporation, and Prime Media Holdings.

“The proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt and increase investments in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives,” HI said.

Some EEI projects include the construction of the Metro Rail Transit Guadalupe bridge, part of the NAIA Skyway, the South Luzon Expressway, and the new Iloilo airport.

Meanwhile, the Yuchengco Group is putting its insurance and property business under HI, adding to its construction, education, and renewable energy businesses.

HI will issue new shares in exchange for 77.3% of MICO Equities, 51% of Sun Life Grepa Financial, and 49% of Grepa Realty Holdings for a total consideration of P15.7 billion.

MICO Equities is the holding company of the Yuchengco Group that holds the investments in non-life insurance through Malayan Insurance.

Sun Life Grepa Financial is a joint venture between the Yuchengco Group and Sun Life Financial which provides financial planning services and life and health products.

Grepa Realty Holdings is a property company which owns the 5,000-square-meter Grepalife Building in Makati City.

“Overall, the restructuring will make HI a more diversified conglomerate with the resources to take advantage of opportunities moving forward,” it said.

HI is the majority shareholder of iPeople, which owns the Malayan Education System. It also wholly owns Landev Corporation and San Lorenzo Ruiz Investment Holdings and Services.