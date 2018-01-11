Maxene weds Robby Mananquil in an elegant Vera Wang dress and a flowing lace-trimmed veil

Published 5:30 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Maxene Magalona wed musician Robby Mananquil on Thursday, January 11 in a classic, elegant Vera Wang wedding gown.

The figure-hugging strapless dress featured a low back and a short train, and was paired with a long sheer veil edged in lace. The veil covered Maxene's long tresses, which were styled half-up, and trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle in Boracay.

Following the wedding's all-white theme, Maxene friends and family – and even Robby himself – also wore white to match the bride, her bouquet, and the carpet that led to the altar.

Below are a few photos of the blushing bride in Vera Wang.

– Rappler.com