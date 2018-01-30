WATCH: Kitchie Nadal singing to her baby is the sweetest thing!
MANILA, Philippines – Kitchie Nadal is singing to her most important audience these days: her baby, Keon, who is her first child with husband Carlos Lopez.
In an Instagram post, the singer shared a video of herself playing Lenka’s “Trouble is a Friend” on her guitar as her fussy baby lays on the bed.
In the caption she says “Keon’s first life lesson: to overcome trouble, one must learn to befriend it.”
Kitchie gave birth to Keon in August. Their family has since been seen spending time in Spain, where her husband is from. – Rappler.com