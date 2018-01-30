The singer serenades her 5 month old with a 2008 hit

Published 6:45 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kitchie Nadal is singing to her most important audience these days: her baby, Keon, who is her first child with husband Carlos Lopez.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a video of herself playing Lenka’s “Trouble is a Friend” on her guitar as her fussy baby lays on the bed.

Keon's first life lesson: to overcome trouble, one must learn to befriend it happy sunday! #lenka #nurseryrhyme #troubleisafriend #keepaseriousface #tantrums #parenting #keepyourcoolmama A post shared by kitchienadalmgt@gmail.com (@kitchienadal) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:28am PST

In the caption she says “Keon’s first life lesson: to overcome trouble, one must learn to befriend it.”

Kitchie gave birth to Keon in August. Their family has since been seen spending time in Spain, where her husband is from. – Rappler.com