Are you looking forward to this summer movie?

Published 10:16 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Wars fans, brace yourselves.

On Monday, April 9, Disney released a new trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The movie is slated for wide release in May 2018 and will be screened days earlier at the Festival de Cannes.

The trailer opens with Qi'Ra (played by Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke) telling Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) that he seems to be looking for something – is it revenge, money, or "something else"?

It then cuts to Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) talking about "a job" and Han Solo explaining that he's both a driver and a flyer. Watch the rest of the trailer for a better sneak peak into the summer movie.

Aside from the trailer, Disney also released a new poster for the movie.

The Verge explains that Solo is a film that's "disconnected" from earlier Star Wars films, in that it's a self-contained story that exists in the same universe. – Rappler.com