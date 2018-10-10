LOOK: These Pinoy celebs are helping to end stigma over mental health issues
MANILA, Philippines – October 10 is World Mental Health Day, an important thing to remember especially since the fight against mental health stigma in the Philippines continues.
Despite the strides society has taken so far – more people opening up about their own personal struggles, celebrities vocally expressing their own mental health challenges, and the signing of the Philippines' first Mental Health Law – it can be said that we've come a long way in advocating for mental health awareness.
Part of ending the mental health stigma is to start talking about it. With celebrities' influential voices, it is encouraging to see them use their powerful platforms as a channel for honest, open, and real discussions on real problems with their fans.
Who are some of these celebrities?
Kylie Verzosa
Kylie Verzosa, Binibining Pilipinas International 2016 and Miss International 2016, has openly shared her previous struggles with depression. Now, Kylie is committed to sharing her mental health advocacy to the public, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ylona Garcia
After being at the forefront of online trolls and bullies, Ylona Garcia took to Twitter to share the emotional stress these hateful comments took a toll on her, urging her followers to learn from her struggles by looking after their own mental health.
Isabelle Daza
“I’m Isabelle Daza, I'm a a social media influencer, and I’m here today because I want to remove the stigma that mental illness is something to be ashamed about.” With that powerful quote during the #LetsTalkLetsListen forum, Daza openly shared her own experiences with the dangers of social media and how it had affected her own mental health. She also made it a point to emphasize that "it's okay to not be okay".
Kiana Valenciano
"If you're going through something, don't be afraid to let people in. Let your loved ones love you," Kiana Valenciano said in an Instagram post, explaining the story reasons behind her new tattoo, including a tell-all of her experiences with depression and anxiety.
Maine Mendoza
After Eat Bulaga co-host Joey De Leon said depression was just "made up" by those suffering from it, Maine Mendoza took a brave stand on live television and defend those suffering from the mental illness. “Pero hindi biro ‘yun, ah, ‘yung depression” (Depression is not a joke), she said. "Siyempre, maraming nakakaranas ng ganun, lalo na sa mga kabataan. Kaya dapat, kapag may nakakaranas ng ganun, bigyan natin ng suporta.” (A lot of people have experienced it, especially today's youth. That's why it's important to offer our support to them.)
She is also very open with her fans online, sharing her thoughts and feelings on Twitter.
Nadine Lustre
After the death of her brother in 2017, Nadine Lustre took to Instagram to allow her fans to be a part of the ups and downs of her healing journey, as well encouraging others to continue fighting the good fight against their own internal struggles.
On her Instagram post she wrote: "It may come as a surprise to you but I have struggled with depression way back and still am to this day. I have days where Im just sitting in the tub, asking myself a lot of questions, confused.. I felt like I was just looking in someone else's life through a window. Feeling bad cuz I am not enough and everything that I do and will do will never be enough. It's not easy. I have days when I have to put a mask on, smiling, numbing myself from negative emotions, too often I have already mastered the art of hiding it, I bet, you never even noticed it."
"If you ever hit rock bottom, dont be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you're going through, it's them. You are who/what you say you are.
If you think you're weak, you will be weak. If you tell yourself you are not worthy, you will be unworthy.
But, if you say you're strong, you will be strong and if you tell yourself you can do it, you can do anything. The ONLY validation that you will ever need is one from yourself."
She also took the time to personally respond to a fan who sent her a DM about mental health struggles.
