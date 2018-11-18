The noontime Sunday variety show is getting a new name and program makeover

MANILA, Philippines — Local noontime Sunday variety show of ASAP has gotten a makeover and is set to be revealed to the public for the first time on Sunday, November 18. From its long-time name ASAP, the musical show will now be called ASAP Natin ’To!.

ASAP Natin ‘To will introduce a new star-studded roster of celebs, such as Gary Valenciano, Piolo Pascual, Sarah Geronimo, Daniel Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Luis Manzano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, and other Kapamilya stars.

“Ako, excited ako kasi parang pinag-aralan nila. Hindi lang yung show mismo, pero parang pinag-aralan nila kung ano yung gusto ng buong sambayanan and I think it’s good," (I'm very excited because the show really studied this. They really studied what the country wants, and I think that's good), Gary V said.

The noontime show’s change was mainly to refocus the program to celebrate stories of hope, love, and inspiration from Kapamilyas all over the world.

According to ABS-CBN News, the new theme will begin on Sunday, November 18, as ASAP Natin ‘To will be wedding a couple from Surigao live on TV. Their earlier scheduled wedding had not pushed through due to an accident.

Iñigo Pascual will also be singing hit song "Dahil Sa’yo" with the Zumbalolas from Cebu, and will also perform with Darren Espanto, MayMay Entrata, and Edward Barbers, along with the dancing jail warden from Iwahig, Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The stage will also be shared with 3 of Regine Velasquez's biggest fans.

Sarah Geronimo will also be talking with the fathers of the TNT Boys for an in-depth interview, as well as performing alongside the young trio.

The reveal of the new Asap Natin 'To! will also be Asia's Songbird and brand-new Kapamilya star Regine Velasquez’s debut live on the ASAP Natin 'To! stage. Regine, for the very first time, will also be performing with Pop Princess Sarah G for a much-awaited musical number.

"Simula po sa Sunday eh linggo-linggo niyo na po akong makakasama sa ASAP," (Starting Sunday, you'll be with me every Sunday on ASAP), Regine said. "I'm very excited. I'm so happy to be part of a musical variety show again. And that means I will be singing every week."

Regine will also be collaborating on stage with top musicals artists Angelina Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Janine Berdin, Jed Madela, Jason Dy, and Erik Santos, and other surprise artists for an highly-anticipated performance. —Rappler.com