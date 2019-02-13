Nicholas Hoult stars as a younger J.R.R. Tolkien in this feature film on the renowned author's formative years

MANILA, Philippines – As soon as the announcement of an upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien biopic fell on fans' ears, avid readers of the renowned epic fantasy author immediately joined the Tolkien hype train. (READ: J.R.R. Tolkien biopic to premiere May 2019)

The formative years of Tolkien, writer of the Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit novel series, is the focus of the feature biopic, starring Nicholas Hoult as Tolkien's younger self and Lily Collins as Edith Bratt, Tolkien’s wife.

How did the orphaned boy's real-life experiences of finding friends in fellow outcasts, meeting the love of his life, and surviving the World War I outbreak inspire his world-famous Middle-Earth stories? Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Tolkien is set for a US theater release on May 10, 2019. – Rappler.com