The 25-year-old singer opens up about PTSD, sharing on Instagram photos of her 'PTSD' brain scans

Published 7:29 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s no doubt that the 2018 Billboard Woman of the Year Ariana Grande is a fighter, given the many emotionally-taxing hurdles she’s had to go through the past years – from 2017's Manchester bombing, the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and her break-up with ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

However, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter, especially after the Manchester terrorist attack, isn't known for keeping silent about her struggles. Mental health advocate Ariana openly shares her experiences with her fans, as seen through the recent revelation of her brain scans on Instagram Stories and her apparent case of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Ariana posted on Thursday, April 11 side-by-side photos of two brains – a "healthy" one and the other one suffering from "PTSD."

“Hilarious and terrifying,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Not a joke,” she added.

In a July 2018 interview with ELLE, Ariana opened up about the effects the terrifying attack had on her.

"When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe," she shared. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down."

According to the the Mayo Clinic, PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after being triggered by a traumatic, life-threatening, terrifying event. It can happen to anyone who was just there or witnessed the event.

Symptoms usually include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety attacks, and uncontrollable negative thoughts. – Rappler.com