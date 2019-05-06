'I hope you'll like them,' Kris Aquino says during a mini-rally

Published 7:20 PM, May 06, 2019

LAGUNA, Philippines – Kris Aquino on Monday, May 6, visited San Pedro, Laguna with two of her preferred senatorial candidates – her cousin Bam Aquino and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

Kris visited the Antonio Tee compound, where Aquino held a mini-rally and a small birthday celebration. The opposition senator is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, May 7.

In her speech, Kris urged the people to “support” her cousin and Diokno.

“Sana magustuhan niyo sila [Bam and Chel]. Pwede ko raw sabihin ang [salitang] gusto,” Kris said, referring to certain limitations covering her endorsement deals. (I hope you'll like them. I am allowed to say the word 'like'.)

Asked by Rappler why she went to Laguna, she said: “It is his birthday so I can greet him happy birthday. And I asked our lawyers and I’m allowed basta the words I’m not allowed to say is ‘vote.’ ‘Di ba if you review the whole thing I never said vote?”

The actress added: “Hindi rin ako pwede magsabi ng ‘iboboto ko si....’ So ‘di ko sinasabi ‘yun (I also cannot say that 'I will vote for...' So I do not say that). But I had to come here because one thing is blood will always be thicker than water. Second, kahit hindi ko sya kamaganak yung advocacy niya on education, that started with my dad. It’s something I felt kailangan ipagpapatuloy (Even if he were not my relative, his advocacy on education, that started with my dad. It's something I felt has to be continued).

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 5, the celebrity posted a photo of herself wearing a pink shirt with a photo of Diokno.

Aquino said the lawyer impressed her with his statement that there isn’t much discussion about the country’s criminal justice system.

“Long shot siya, but just because a man isn’t in the ‘sure win category,’ it doesn’t mean na hindi na ako pwedeng mabilib sa kanya (that I could not believe in him anymore),” she said in her post.

Aside from her cousin and Diokno, Kris hinted she is also endorsing reelectionist senator Nancy Binay, who is the sister of her close friend Anne. – Rappler.com