When it comes to Carly Rae Jepsen, too much doesn't quite exist.

The pop star arrived in Manila Tuesday evening, October 22, ahead of her scheduled concert at the New Frontier Theater on Wednesday, October 23. She's in Manila for one of the stops in her The Dedicated Tour.

Welcome Back @CarlyRaeJepsen Excited for The Dedicated Tour tomorrow at the New Frontier Theater!! #WelcomeBackCarlyRaeJepsen #CarlyRaeJepsenManila2019 pic.twitter.com/9JYIgTTph1 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) October 22, 2019

She first rose to superstardom with the LSS-inducing "Call Me Maybe," but has since released several albums that have since served as the soundtrack of cute-meets, heartbreaks, and love affairs. Her most recent album, Dedicated, was released in May 2019.

