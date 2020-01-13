MANILA, Philippines – ONE OK ROCK will be returning to Philippine shores for a May 2, 2020 concert.

Pulp Live World, which also produced the Japanese rock band's first two Manila concerts, made the announced on Monday, January 13. The group will be playing at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Tickets will be sold online beginning January 20.

The group is currently on tour for their Eye of the Storm Asia tour.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Platinum – P8,500

Gold – P7,000

Patron A – P6,500

Patron B – P5,500

Box A – P4,000

Box B – P2,800

ONE OK ROCK is composed of Takahiro Moriuchi, Toru Yamashita, Ryota Kohama, and Tomoya Kanki. – Rappler.com