CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu police officers denied reports that actor Baron Geisler allegedly figured in a scuffle with Chong Hua hospital staff here.

A police officer Rappler spoke with from the Abellan police station, where it was reported that Geisler was arrested, denied the report that the actor – who had been arrested in the past – was booked or charged there.



The story came from a report in Banat News, the Bisaya publication of The Star group, on Thursday January 23.



The story was later taken down.

On Saturday, January 25, the actor posted on Twitter a letter from Chong Hua’s hospital security denying that an incident had taken place.



He also posted a photo on Instagram with his wife Jamie Marie Evangelista after she had given birth. Also in the photo was their doctor.



