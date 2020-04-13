MANILA, Philippines – Singer Carol Banawa is one of the nurses who've been called to be a frontliner in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, April 11, Carol posted a photo of herself wearing protective gear including a face shield and a surgical mask.

"Just got word that I will be floating out of my home unit starting next week to train and help out other units in the next few weeks. Preparing for the incoming surge of #covid patients. Grateful to receive this added protection just in time. Here we go," she said.

Carol has been based in the US since leaving her showbiz career in the Philippines. In 2018, she graduated with a nursing degree and became a registered nurse.

Now married with two kids, Carol is known for the songs "Bakit 'Di Totohanin", "Iingatan Ka," and "Tanging Yaman," which was also the title of an iconic Filipino movie in 2000. – Rappler.com