‘2 Good 2 Be True,’ ‘He’s Into Her’ season 2: ABS-CBN projects to watch out for in 2022

SEASON 2. The second season of 'He's Into Her' is airing this 2022.

From 'Darna' to the LizQuen movie – which of these shows are you looking forward to the most?

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN has revealed in a special video its lineup of television series and movies that will be available on the network’s various platforms for 2022.

Titled “Hakbang sa 2022,” the 13-minute video gives fans a first glimpse of its projects, including the comebacks of famous loveteams Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

Their newest offerings will be available on ABS-CBN’s broadcast platforms – Kapamilya Channel on cable, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC online, and A2Z Channel 11 and TV5 on free TV.

The Broken Marriage Vow, ABS-CBN’s highly-anticipated adaptation of the hit British drama Doctor Foster and South Korean drama The World of the Married, is expected to premiere in January, though a final release date has yet to be announced.

It follows Jodi Sta. Maria as Jill Ilustre, an accomplished doctor who discovers her husband, played by Zanjoe Marudo, is cheating on her. The Broken Marriage Vow also stars Sue Ramirez and Zaijan Jaranilla.

Real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, more popularly known as KathNiel, are also having their teleserye comeback in 2022. 2 Good 2 Be True serves as KathNiel’s first primetime teleserye in four years, following 2017’s La Luna Sangre. Plot details and a premiere date for the series have yet to be announced.

ABS-CBN has also unveiled the first teaser for Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series. The highly-anticipated adaptation of the Filipino comic book has had several lineup and directorial changes since it was first announced back in 2014.

Now, the project is directed by Chito S. Roño with Jane de Leon playing the titular role. Other cast members include Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Iza Calzado, Zaijian Jaranilla, Kiko Estrada, and Richard Quan.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alone are headlining Love in 40 Days, their first teleserye as a loveteam. Meanwhile, Angelica Panganiban and Piolo Pascual are teaming up for a romantic-comedy series titled My Papa Pi, which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Premiere dates for Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series, Love in 40 Days, and My Papa Pi have yet to be announced.

ABS-CBN also revealed that the LizQuen tandem, made up of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, are top billing a teleserye and a Star Cinema movie titled The Break-Up Trip. LizQuen’s last film was the 2019 Antoinette Jadaone romance movie, Alone/Together. The still-untitled teleserye, meanwhile, marks their first since the television series Make It With You, which did not return to air following ABS-CBN’s shutdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from primetime teleseryes and movies, ABS-CBN also announced several series which will be available on their iWantTFC platform. This includes the following:

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, the Thai adaptation of the hit series Meteor Garden,

Musical series Lyric and Beat, which stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto, and AC Bonifacio

Sleep With Me, led by Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe

Bola Bola, starring Francine Diaz and BGYO member Akira Morishita

The Goodbye Girl, which stars Angelica Panganiban, Maris Racal, Elisse Joson, Barbie Imperial, and Loisa Andalio

Youth-oriented show Tara G, starring JC Alcantara, Kaori Oinuma, Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Vivoree Esclito, and CJ Salonga.

The second season of the romantic series He’s Into Her, headlined by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, is also expected to air in 2022. – Rappler.com