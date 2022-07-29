Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza are engaged

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like Maine Mendoza is going from tweeting “Arjo cutie” to “Arjo forever” – the actress and her beau, actor Arjo Atayde, are now engaged.

On social media on Friday, July 29, Maine shared a series of selfies of her and Arjo as she showed the massive ring on her finger.

“Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!” she wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram, Arjo also posted a photo of Maine, saying “My turn, I will marry you cutie.”

Maine and Arjo have been dating for over three years, marking their third anniversary in December 2021. They first went public with their relationship in January 2019.

Maine rose to fame as one half of the iconic love team AlDub opposite Alden Richards, with whom she starred in films such as My Bebe Love: #KiligpaMore and Imagine You and Me. She also starred in the film Isa Pa With Feelings opposite Carlo Aquino, and has written a book – an autobiography called Yup I am that girl.

Arjo, meanwhile, is known for his award-winning performance in the series Bagman, and his role in long-running series Ang Probinsyano. He also assumed office as representative for Quezon City’s first district in June 2022. – Rappler.com