Ben&Ben sets date for rescheduled concert

BEN&BEN. The band announces a new date for their concert.

The concert is now set for December

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben has set a new date for the band’s supposed send-off concert, originally scheduled for September 3.

In a September 8 post on social media, the band announced that the concert would now happen on December 16 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

They also offered two options for those who had purchased tickets: carry forward their existing tickets, or request a full refund from September 12 to 30.

More details on ticket refunds will be announced soon on the Ovation Productions website.

“We’d like to assure you that we will keep working hard and giving it our best in all fronts, to make this concert a memorable experience for all of you. Gusto naming makabawi sa inyo (we want to make it up to you),” they said, thanking their fans for the support.

Ben&Ben’s concert was originally set to be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City, supposedly a send-off for their upcoming North American Tour. They postponed the show at the last minute due to bad weather conditions. – Rappler.com