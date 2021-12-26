‘Bridgerton’ returns in March for season 2

Members of the cast read Lady Whistledown's new society letter out loud to announce season 2's official premiere date

MANILA, Philippines – Season 2 of Netflix’s romantic period drama Bridgerton is finally heading our way on March 25, 2022!

Bridgerton “graced our Christmas festivities with the most joyous proclamation” on Christmas Day, with the release of a date announcement video made by some members of the cast as they read a society letter by Lady Whistledown.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me book, which follows eldest son Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he finally decides to begin his quest for a bride.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India,” read the synopsis.

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.”

It is the follow-up to the hit 2020 series, a Regency-era drama that followed Daphne Bridgerton, who is introduced to society and begins her search for a suitable husband. By the end of the series, Daphne marries Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Bridgerton is based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, adapted for television by creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

Netflix confirmed a second season in January, and also announced in April that the series would be getting a third and fourth season.

In April, Bridgerton introduced four new cast members for season 2, following the news that Regé-Jean Page will not return for the show’s second season.

In July, Bridgerton was forced to stop production of its second season due to another confirmed COVID-19 case on set. – Rappler.com