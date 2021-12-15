2PM’s Chansung is engaged, expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines – Chansung of K-pop group 2PM is getting married and going to be a dad!

The 31-year-old singer announced the news through a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 15. According to the translation by Soompi, Chansung said he has someone who he has “been in a relationship with for a long time.”

“While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year. We are very cautious as she is in the early stage of her pregnancy,” the singer and actor was quoted as saying.

He also asked for the public to respect his partner’s identity as she’s not a public figure.

“My partner on this road to creating a new family does not have the same job as me, so I ask for your generous understanding for not revealing her,” he added.

Chansung also revealed that he’ll be leaving JYP Entertainment, his agency for 15 years, in January 2022. He made his debut under the group 2PM in 2008.

“The decision was made through communication with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future…. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won’t cause concern to fans,” he wrote.

He then finished his letter with a message to HOTTEST, the fans of 2PM: “I am concerned and worried about how our HOTTEST will feel at the sudden news. But I will work hard as I am right now in the near future in order to impress as 2PM’s youngest member Chansung and actor Hwang Chan-sung.”

2PM is best known for their hits “My House,” “Heartbeat,” and “Hands Up.” In June 2021, the group made their full comeback since 2016 with the release of the album Must.

As an actor, Chansung has starred in several Korean dramas such as Queen for Seven Days, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, My Holo Love, and So I Married the Anti-Fan. – Rappler.com