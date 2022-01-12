5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford is now married

MARRIED. 5SOS' member Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh have tied the knot.

MANILA, Philippines – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) lead guitarist Michael Clifford shared on Wednesday, January 11 that he was already married to non-showbiz fiancée Crystal Leigh.

“Couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs. Clifford,” Michael captioned his post, alongside photos from the ceremony.

couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs Clifford ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tcr9eezM2O — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) January 11, 2022

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in January 2021. The report said that the couple originally planned to hold their wedding ceremony in Bali but ended up postponing it due to the COVID-19 situation, and held a private, intimate gathering instead.

“To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too – officially Mr. and Mrs,” the couple was quoted as saying.

Michael’s 5SOS bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin were all present for the ceremony. The band is best known for their hits “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood,” and “Teeth.”

Michael and Crystal started dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2019. – Rappler.com