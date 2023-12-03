ABS-CBN, Star Magic on KathNiel split: ‘Allow them to heal and move on’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

They ask the public to refrain from creating fake news about Kathryn and Daniel's breakup

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN and Star Magic have declared their “unwavering support” for artists Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla following the former celebrity couple’s split.

In a statement on Saturday, December 2, the media giant and its talent management released a joint statement saying that they “respect and understand the mutual decision” of Bernardo and Padilla to part ways.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed on Thursday, November 30, that they’ve broken up after being together for 11 years.

Both Bernardo and Padilla, who rose to fame as the loveteam KathNiel, are both managed by Star Magic, the talent agency by ABS-CBN.

“Let’s respect their statements and refrain from adding more to what was already said or create fake news,” they said, adding that both celebrities haven’t issued any new statement or done any interview aside from the posts they’ve made on their respective social media accounts.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic concluded their post by asking the public to “respect them and allow them to heal and move on.”

Although Bernardo clarified that they’ve been “drifting apart for a while now,” rumors of an alleged third party are circulating on social media. As of writing, Padilla has yet to address the speculations.

Fellow celebrities and known personalities also expressed their support for both Bernardo and Padilla after they announced their split. – Rappler.com