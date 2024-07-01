Actor-director Manny Castañeda dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'You are such a great part of my life because you are my irreplaceable BFF,' says FDCP chair Jose 'Joey' Javier Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and director Manny Castañeda has died, according to a Facebook post on Monday, July 1 by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes.

Reyes took to social media to mourn the passing of Castañeda.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of them together, Reyes penned a tribute to Castañeda, whom he said was his “friend for sixty-one years.”

“Honestly, I do not know how it is going to be without my best friend just sitting out there ready to bitch it out with me. We may have our differences in political beliefs, we may have our arguments but we were there for each other… all the way,” he wrote.

No age, date, or cause of death was disclosed in Reyes’ post.

The FDCP chairperson ended his tribute by leaving a message for Castañeda. “You are such a great part of my life because you are my irreplaceable BFF. I am going to miss you big time,” he said.

Other celebrities such as Agot Isidro, Pops Fernandez, Wilma Doesnt, Jed Madela, and Vickie Rushton expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Castañeda was part of films Aliw (1979), Oro Plata Mata (1981) and Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas (1986). He also appeared in television series Makiling and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

As a filmmaker, he directed the movies Sa Kabilugan ng Buwan (1997), May Isang Pamilya (1999), and Shame (2000). – Rappler.com