‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

ACTOR. The French star is set to play Midnight Man in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' series.

The French actor dies following a ski accident in the Alps

PARIS, France – French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday, January 19.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for Best Actor for his role in It’s Only the End of the World, a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance.

“French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, January 18, Ulliel had collided with another skier on a blue ski trail, an intermediate slope, in the town of Montvalezan in eastern France, the prosecutor of nearby Albertville said in a statement.

She said Ulliel was unconscious after the collision and was taken by helicopter to a Grenoble hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The other skier was unharmed.

Ulliel is also known for portraying young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film, Hannibal Rising. He is also set to play Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The actor shares a son with model-singer Gaëlle Piétri. – Rappler.com