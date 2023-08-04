Former child actor JM Canlas dies at 17

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The youngest brother of actor Elijah Canlas is also known to many as a 'talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer'

MANILA, Philippines – JM Canlas, former child actor and youngest brother of Gameboys star Elijah Canlas, died on Friday, August 3. He was 17.

His brother Jerom confirmed the news in a Facebook post announcing the death of the family’s bunso (youngest) with “the heaviest heart and deep sorrow.”

“He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed,” Jerom wrote about his youngest brother, adding that JM would “forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend,” Jerom said.

He added that JM was known to many as a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer.

No cause of death was disclosed. However, Jerom mentioned that JM – whose full name is Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas – had been struggling with his mental health.

A wake will be held from August 4 to August 6 at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue for family and friends who wish to celebrate his life.

Canlas appeared in films ANi and Kiko Boksingero and television series Unconditional. – Rappler.com

If you or anyone you know need assistance with mental health concerns, the Department of Health has national crisis hotlines that can be reached via landline at 1553; and via mobile at 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 (Globe); and 0908-639-2672 (Smart/Sun/TNT).