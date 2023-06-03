Actor John Regala dies

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Filipino actor John Regala died on Saturday, June 3, Regala’s wife Victoria Scherrer confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

Scherrer said that Regala died of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications. He had been confined in critical care for the past three weeks at the New Era General Hospital in Quezon City.

The wake will reportedly be at St. Peter Chapels in Tandang Sora. Other details have yet to be confirmed by the family.

The veteran actor, the son of late movie star Ruby Regala and actor Mel Francisco, rose to showbiz fame in the 1980s as a member of That’s Entertainment, then proceeded to claim famous on-screen kontrabida (villain) roles in action films and teleseryes in the ’90s.

Regala was known for his “bad boy” roles in films Boy Kristiano, Isa-Isahin Ko Kayo, The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us, and Zombading: Patayin Sa Shokot Si Remington, among many others. He was also in 2011’s MMFF film Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story, where he won best supporting actor.

He was also on TV5’s 2012 series Valiente, 2013’s Ina, Kapatid, Anak, and on FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Juan dela Cruz. – Rappler.com