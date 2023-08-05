‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Margolis reprised his role as Hector Salamanca on 'Better Call Saul'

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Margolis, the actor behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character Hector Salamanca, died on Thursday, August 3 (US time) aged 83.

BBC and Variety reported that his family confirmed the news. Margolis died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City after a “short illness.”

The official Facebook page of Breaking Bad paid tribute to the actor, as they “join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis.”

“Who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed,” it added.

Margolis was best known for his Emmy-nominated role of Hector Salamanca, a violent drug cartel gangster confined to a wheelchair at a nursing home, unable to move and speak after a stroke. He could only communicate using facial expressions and a bell. He was nicknamed Tío by his equally violent nephews.

Marcos reprised this role in Vince Gilligan’s prequel series Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk, for five seasons.

Margolis also appeared in Scarface, where he played bodyguard The Shadow. He also appeared in various films and TV series like Black Swan, The Wrestler, Pi, The Equalizer, Oz, Kings, American Horror Story: Asylum, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He first started off acting in theater. – Rappler.com