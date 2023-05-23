Ray Stevenson, actor in ‘Thor’ and ‘RRR,’ dies at 58

MANILA, Philippines – Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson – known for his roles in films such as Thor, RRR, and Punisher: War Zone – died at age 58 on Sunday, May 21, his publicist confirmed to Variety. His cause of death was not revealed.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported that the Marvel and Star Wars actor was hospitalized with a “sudden illness” while filming his upcoming film Cassino in Ischia.

Stevenson’s RRR colleagues were among those who paid tribute to the late actor.

“Just can’t believe this news,” RRR director SS Rajamouli tweeted. “Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets.”

Indian actor Jr. N.T.R. also took to Twitter to mourn his RRR co-actor: “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson’s passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him.”

Fellow Some Kind of Life actor Matthew Lewis, best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, also paid tribute to Stevenson on Twitter.

“This is so sad,” the Harry Potter actor said. He recalled playing Stevenson’s son in his first ever TV appearance 30 years ago, and expressed how he “couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry.”

This is so sad. Ray played my Dad in the first thing I ever did on TV. Almost 30 years ago. A proper actor with a fascinating career and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry. RIP Ray x https://t.co/lcdGZgzjY7 pic.twitter.com/nYqNpOmn7Y — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson made his film debut in 1998 in Paul Greengrass’ The Theory of Flight. He was also in the Divergent film trilogy and GI Joe: Retaliation.

Stevenson played Volstagg, a member of the elite trio of Asgardian warriors, in Thor, and Marcus Eaton, protagonist Four’s father, in Divergent. He voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebel and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also portrayed villains Scott Buxton in RRR and Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

He met long-time partner Elisabetta Caraccia while working on the historical drama series, Rome. He is survived by Caraccia and their three sons. – Rappler.com