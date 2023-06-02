‘Pirates of the Carribean’ actor Sergio Calderón dies at 77

MANILA, Philippines – Mexican actor Sergio Calderón died aged 77 on Wednesday, May 31, due to pneumonia. His representative, Julie Smith, confirmed the news to the LA Times.

Following his death, his son, Patrick Calderon, shared photos of the Hollywood actor on Instagram.

“Fly high my king, my light, my rock, my best friend, best dad, best grandpa, my strength, my inspiration, and my mentor,” wrote Patrick.

“You formed me into the man I am. You are at peace and in the best company.”

Calderón was born and raised in Mexico and studied at Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores. In 1970, he starred alongside John Huston in the film The Bridge in the Jungle. He became a member of the Screen Actors Guild after playing Alfonso in The In-Laws in 1979, and then moved to Los Angeles, California.

With an acting career spanning five decades, Calderón had several acting credits. He was most known for his role as the floating head on a pole in the 1997 movie Men In Black. He also appeared as Captain Villanueva in 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and served as the voice actor for the same character in the film’s video game adaptation. His last project was the 2022 TV series The Resort.

He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, children Joanna and Patrick, and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria. – Rappler.com