Actress Han Ji-min and Korean band JANNABI’s Choi Jung-hoon are dating

'It is true that Han Ji-min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon are dating. The two recently developed a romantic relationship,' the actress' agency says

MANILA, Philippines – Choi Jung-hoon, member of Korean band JANNABI, is dating actress Han Ji-min, Korean media reported on Thursday, August 8.

Han Ji-min’s agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed that the actress and singer are in relationship. This comes after a Korean news outlet reported that the two began dating after meeting on the variety show, The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon’s Night Park, which Choi Jung-hoon was hosting.

The two met when Han Ji-min guested on the show, and sang duets with the Jung-hoon, as shown in the video below:

Actress Han Ji-min and Korean band JANNABI’s Choi Jung-hoon are dating

While the show aired from May to August 2023, BH Entertainment said that Jung-hoon and Ji-min only started seeing each other recently.

“It is true that Han Ji-min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon are dating. The two recently developed a romantic relationship,” the agency said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Han Ji-min is an actress known for her roles in the Korean dramas Our Blues, Familiar Wife, and Hyde, Jekyll, and Me, among others.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-hoon is the vocalist of JANNABI, a Korean band best known for their songs, “for lovers who hesitate,” “A thought on an autumn night,” and “She,” to name a few. – Rappler.com

