Actress Kang Soo-yeon dies

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon died on Saturday, May 7, at age 55.

Soompi reported the news, saying that she was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest in her home on Thursday, May 5.

She received treatment but never regained consciousness, and died two days later.

The Busan International Film Festival, where Kang was a festival director from 2015 to 2017, mourned her loss in a Facebook post.

“Kang contributed to introducing the excellence of Korean cinema to the world… we will never forget her hard work and dedication,” it said.

The actress recently completed filming for the upcoming sci-fi film Jung_E.

She is known for her breakout role in the 1986 film The Surrogate Woman, which won her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

Her other films include Come, Come, Come Upward, All That Falls Has Wings, Girls’ Night Out, Rainbow Trout, and The Circle. – Rappler.com