Alden Richards’ management to seek legal action over fake nude photo

ALDEN RICHARDS. The actor's photo is used in a fake nude image circulating online.

The photo is edited from a selfie Alden posted on his Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Alden Richards’ agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center will be seeking legal action over a fake nude photo of the actor that has been circulating online.

“We wish to inform the public that the said photo is fake and digitally altered using a picture that Mr. Richards posted on his social media account months ago,” they said in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, April 4.

“We will be seeking legal recourse against those involved in the posting and sharing of this fake photo as well as those posting libelous comments on said photo,” they said.

According to Pep, the fake nude was edited from a mirror selfie Alden posted on Instagram in January, where the actor was wearing jogging pants with no shirt on.

Alden is currently set to star in the Philippine remake of hit K-drama Start-Up. – Rappler.com