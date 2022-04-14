Comedian Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta to divorce

MANILA, Philippines – Stand-up comedian Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta are getting a divorce after almost eight years of marriage.

According to People, Wong’s representative confirmed the news. A source also told People that the split was “amicable” and that Wong, 39, and Hakuta, 39, will “continue to co-parent lovingly.”

The actress and writer has talked about her entrepreneur husband in her Netflix stand-up comedy specials. Wong said that she met Hakuta, who was a Harvard student and Fullbright scholar at the time, at a friend’s wedding reception in 2010. They began dating and got married in November 2014. They welcomed two daughters – Mari and Nikki – in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Wong revealed in her 2019 memoir Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life that she had signed a prenup prior to their marriage, which she said made her “more motivated to make [her] own money because [she] signed a document specifically outlining how much [she] couldn’t depend on [her] husband.”

Wong wrote and starred in Netflix’s 2019 rom-com Always Be My Baby alongside Randall Park from Fresh Off The Boat. Her popular Netflix comedy specials include Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (2022). – Rappler.com