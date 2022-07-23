Alodia Gosiengfiao is engaged to Christopher Quimbo

MANILA, Philippines – Alodia Gosiengfiao is now engaged to her boyfriend Christopher Quimbo.
Alodia shared a video of the proposal on YouTube on Saturday, July 23, saying: “For some it takes a lifetime to find true love. But for the lucky ones, a lifetime is merely enough to share the love they’ve found.”
The video showed Christopher popping the question at his family’s winery, in the guise of taking Alodia’s family on a tour there.
In the video, Christopher shared that he asked Alodia to be his girlfriend just a month after meeting her. They went public with their relationship in April, just months after she confirmed her break-up with vlogger Wil Dasovich.
Alodia is arguably the country’s most famous cosplayer. She is also a vlogger and gamer, founding e-sports agency Tier One Entertainment. Chris is the president and general manager of Calabria Company Limited, which makes Novellino wines. – Rappler.com