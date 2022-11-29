LOOK: Alyssa Gibbs is now married

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Alyssa Gibbs, daughter of celebrity couple Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga, has tied the knot with her non-showbiz fiancé Anton Cruz.

“After a five-year engagement, we finally got hitched,” she said in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 27. The ceremony took place in Australia.

Anton also shared more wedding photos in his Instagram, saying that he “finally got married to the love of [his] life.”

Alyssa’s dad Janno, meanwhile, uploaded more moments from the couple’s welcome dinner.

Several celebrities including Bea Binene and Diego Loyzaga congratulated the couple.

Alyssa and Anton got engaged in August 2017. – Rappler.com