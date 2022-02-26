Amanda Bynes seeks to end conservatorship after 9 years

The 'She's The Man' star's personal, financial, and medical affairs have been legally controlled by her parents since 2013

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Amanda Bynes is seeking to terminate the conservatorship she’s been in for nine years under her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes, according to US media.

Variety and E! News reported that the Easy A and She’s The Man star filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Wednesday, February 23, at the Ventura County Superior Court in California, with a case hearing already set for March 22. Bynes’ affairs have been legally controlled by her parents since August 2013.

Bynes’ lawyer told PEOPLE that she believed that “her condition has improved” and that “protection of the court is no longer necessary.” Her mother’s lawyer also told E! News that Lynn is “incredibly proud of the progress” her daughter has made over the last few years, “is excited about the next chapter in [Amanda’s] life,” and supports the termination.

Bynes’ psychiatrist also noted in the court filing that Bynes has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.”

Former Nickelodeon child star Bynes, 35, was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 under Lynn after she allegedly trespassed on a neighbor’s property and started a small fire in the driveway. A year later, after undergoing psychiatric hospital treatment for her erratic public behavior, Bynes was put under a full conservatorship under her parents, who controlled her medical, financial, and personal matters.

Bynes also struggled with substance abuse since indefinitely taking a break from acting in 2010. In 2012, she was charged with driving under the influence, and was also charged with reckless endangerment and marijuana possession in 2013.

In 2014, Bynes accused her father through a series of disturbing tweets of verbally and physically abusing her, but took it back by saying that a “microchip” in her head made her tweet those accusations.

In 2018, she shared that she had been sober for four years, thanks to the help of her parents.

In February 2020, Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, whom she met in rehab late 2019 and had been dating for “several months.” After a relapse, Bynes entered rehab in January 2019 for drug addiction and mental health issues.

In October of the same year, Bynes’ lawyer said that Bynes, who has an interest in fashion design and entrepreneurship, was working on her degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. – Rappler.com