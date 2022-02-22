‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Nightbirde dies at 31

The 'It's Okay' singer-songwriter dies after a four-year battle with cancer

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski, most popularly known as Nightbirde from the reality talent competition America’s Got Talent, died due to cancer. She was 31.

Her family confirmed the death to PEOPLE on Tuesday, February 22.

“It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewksi, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022. We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” they said in a statement.

They continued, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Play Video

Marczewksi rose to fame after her AGT audition went viral on social media. She performed her original song “It’s Okay,” which talks about her personal struggles dealing with an “aggressive form of cancer in her lungs, liver, and spine.”

“I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is… It’s important to know that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me. You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Marczewski said during her audition video, which was released in June 2021.

Her moving performance earned a standing ovation from AGT judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

In August 2021, however, she announced her withdrawal from the competition as her health had “taken a turn for the worse.” She added her treatment was “demanding all of [her] energy and attention.”

Following the news of her passing, the staff and judges of AGT took to social media to pay tribute to Marczewski.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family,” the show’s official social media accounts posted.

Mandel called the singer a “bright inspirational light.”

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics,” he added.

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 21, 2022

America’s Got Talent is a US-based talent show competition created by Cowell in 2005. – Rappler.com