‘I have to speak up’: Amina Muaddi reacts to cheating rumors with A$AP Rocky

Fenty shoe designer Muaddi breaks her silence after being accused of cheating with A$AP Rocky during Rihanna's pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi has broken her silence over recent rumors that she cheated with rapper A$AP Rocky during singer Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Muaddi took to social media on Friday, April 15, to debunk the online speculations, even though she has “always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.” She initially thought that this “fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.”

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” the celebrity fashion guru said.

She said that this drove her to speak up publicly, as the rumor is not only directed towards her, but is related to people she has “great amount of respect and affection for.”

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend,” Muaddi added.

Accusations of Muaddi being the “other woman” of A$AP Rocky circulated after rumors spread on social media that the A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers) and Fenty Beauty CEO Rihanna allegedly split up.

In February, Rihanna, 34, announced that she was expecting her first child with A$AP, 33, during a Harlem photoshoot as she showed off her baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they officially announced they were dating in May 2021. Rumors that the two were seeing each other were already circulating in December 2020. The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was “the love of my life” and that he “absolutely” wanted to be a father. – Rappler.com