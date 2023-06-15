Andrea Brillantes says her heart’s okay: ‘Nagmahal ako ng totoo’

MANILA, Philippines – Following speculations that her relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero has ended, Andrea Brillantes has opened up on her current emotional state, saying that her heart’s “okay.”

During the Wednesday, June 14 interview, Brillantes was asked about the status of her heart. While the actress hasn’t directly confirmed the breakup nor mentioned Rivero’s name, she alluded that she is still grappling with the pain of heartbreak.

“Yung puso ko, tingin ko, okay naman siya (I think my heart is doing okay). It could be worse, sa mga nagaganap ngayon (with what’s happening).” Brillantes said.

She acknowledged that she had considered skipping the guesting to avoid facing the public, but expressed her belief that despite the situation she’s in, she is slowly but surely finding her way toward healing.

While Brillantes recognized that she is far from recovering, she also emphasized that she’s aware about the need for acceptance and the gradual process of moving on.

“Parang hindi pa po ako malaya, fully. Tingin ko po kasi kapag sinabing freedom, merong part din du’n ang acceptance. Kasi na-accept mo na na kailangan mong i-let go ang mga bagay-bagay. Ako po kasi, aminado ako na since ang bago-bago pa lang po talaga ng lahat, at alam mo ‘yon nagging totoo kasi sa akin lahat. Ako nagmahal ako ng totoo, hindi ko ‘yon male-let go agad-agad,” she further said.

(I don’t think I’m completely free yet. True freedom involves acceptance, acknowledging that there are things we must let go of. I confess that since it’s still fresh, everything feels real to me. I loved with all my heart, and it’s not something I can let go of easily.)

Brillantes also admitted her reservations about projecting an image and pretending to be “unbothered” despite her circumstance.

“Hindi ko masasabing malaya ako nang 100% kasi may mga bagay pang ayaw ko pang pakawalan at may mga bagay pa na pino-process ko pa. Kasi ganun naman Talaga. Normal lang naman na dapat ay namnamin ko ‘tong mga feeling na ‘to para makapag-heal ako ng maayos. Ayaw ko naman maging pretentious na maki-trend lang na ‘I’m unbothered’ para lang masabi na unbothered. Aminado ako na nakakaramdam ako kasi tao pa rin po ako,” she continued.

(I can’t say that I’m free 100% because there are things that I can’t let go easily, and there are things that I need to process. Because it is what it is. It’s normal to process these feelings so I can heal properly. I don’t want to be pretentious enough to join the trend of being, “I’m unbothered,” just to say that I’m unbothered. I’m aware of what I’m feeling because I’m only human.)

Rivero had earlier hinted about the split. Though he also didn’t mention Brillantes in the statement, the athlete said that they decided to keep the decision to themselves so they “can prepare what’s left of [their] friendship.” He also asked the public to avoid dragging “other characters” by creating false accusations.

In April 2022, Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend following a basketball game win of the UP Fighting Maroons against the FEU Tamaraws. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.