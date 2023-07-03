Andrea Brillantes on Ricci Rivero’s ‘tell-all’ interview: ‘Marami siyang hindi minention’

Andrea says that she caught Ricci's 'mystery woman' naked in his bedroom

MANILA, Philippines – Andrea Brillantes slammed ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero over his recent interview about their breakup, claiming that the athlete failed to provide necessary details about their fallout.

In a late June guest appearance in Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Rivero said that while there were several factors that led to their separation, he and Brillantes are still on good terms.

He then addressed allegations that a third party was behind their split, denying his rumored relationship with beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Mae Bautista. Rivero also admitted in the same interview that Brillantes had seen him with an unnamed woman in his condo at midnight, but stressed that the said mystery woman was a companion of his friend, not his.

“Sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya, with all the evidences I have, na hindi sa’kin ‘yung girl (I’ve told her several times, given all the evidence I have, that the girl wasn’t mine),” he said, adding that he and Brillantes were able to sort out the misunderstanding.

However, in a text message sent to host and radio personality DJ Jhai Ho, Brillantes said that Rivero’s statements still weren’t the full story.

@djjhaiho Andrea Brillantes may reactions sa FTWBA interview ni Ricci Rivero!!! Bugsh! Mag subscribe na sa @MaritesUniversity on YT para maging always updated sa mga PASABOG na CHIKA mula sa SHOWBIZLandia! ♬ original sound – JhaiHo – JhaiHo

In the TikTok video shared on Saturday, July 1, Jhai Ho explained that he had reached out to the actress after coming across Rivero’s interview.

“I texted Blythe, si Andrea. Close kami. Tinanong ko, ‘Blythe, what’s true? Ano’ng nangyari?,” he shared. “Sabi ko, ‘Ano ang totoo? Naloloka na ako sa mga nakikita ko?’”

(I texted Andrea because we are close friends. I asked her, ‘Is it true? What’s happening? I’m confused with what I’m seeing.’)

“Sabi ni Andrea, ‘LOL. Nakalimutan niya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan ‘yung girl.’ At sabi ko, ‘Bakit may pa-ganung statement? Nanggigigil ako, Blythe. Napamura pa nga ako eh,” he added.

(Andrea replied with ‘LOL. Maybe he forgot to mention that the woman was naked when I caught them.’ I then asked Andrea why [Ricci] needed to release that statement in the first place. I was so angry that I even cursed.)

The radio personality said that Brillantes then detailed her account of the incident, wherein the actress allegedly caught the naked woman sleeping in Rivero’s room, seemingly drunk.

“Ito ang sagot (ni Andrea): ‘Hubad sa kwarto niya…. Tulog siya. Hindi daw nila alam ang nangyari. Lasing sila. Hindi niya minention marami pa siyang hindi minention),” he shared.

(This was Andrea’s reply: The woman was naked in his room. She was sleeping. They claimed that they didn’t know what happened. They were drunk. He didn’t mention that (in the interview). He didn’t mention a lot of things.)

Jhai Ho said that while he had asked Brillantes about the identity of the mystery woman, the actress didn’t name her.

Rivero and Brillantes made it official on April 9, 2022 when the athlete publicly asked her to be his girlfriend.

Rivero had first hinted at their split in early June. Though he also didn’t mention Brillantes in the statement, the athlete said that they decided to keep the decision to themselves so they “can prepare what’s left of [their] friendship.” He also asked the public to avoid dragging “other characters” by creating false accusations. – Rappler.com