Angel Locsin says having a baby is not a priority because of her thyroid problems

NO RUSH. Celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce open up about their plans of starting a family.

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin opened up that she and husband Neil Arce are not yet planning on having a baby as she’s still treating a health problem with her thyroid.

The actress said in an exclusive vlog with Ogie Diaz that starting a family is not their priority yet. “Wala talaga sa plano namin ‘yun, plus meron din kaming mga konting health issues na kailangan ayusin (That’s really not part of our plan yet, plus, we still have to deal with several health issues),” she said.

Angel then revealed that she has Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid, which can lead to hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid doesn’t make enough hormones for the body’s needs.

The actress was however quick to assure that she’s under medication and has her condition under control. “Kapag okay na siya, tsaka lang pwede mag-baby (Once it’s okay, then we can have a baby),” she added.

Angel said that she and her husband would wait for the doctor’s advice first before they try to conceive. It’s not a problem for them, she said, as they are still taking their relationship slow.

“Okay kami kasi plano naman talaga namin, chill lang kami…. Hindi pa talaga kami nakapag-explore, mag-travel so ang dami pa naming nilu-look forward,” she said.

(We’re okay because that’s not really part of our plan, we’re chill.… We still haven’t explored, we still want to travel – there are still so many things we’re looking forward to.)

Angel also stressed that she doesn’t feel pressured after seeing celebrity friends like Dimples Romana and Angelica get pregnant. “I’m so happy for them. Ang tagal nilang hinintay ‘yun, pinagplanuhan nila ‘yun talaga. Darating din tayo diyan,” she said.

(They waited for their pregnancies for so long and they really planned for it. We’ll also get there.)

She added, “Happy rin ako na wala pa. Kapag oras mo na talaga, kapag tingin na ni Lord na you’re ready, bibigyan ka naman niya ng blessing. Kumbaga moment pa nila ‘yun, ‘wag muna ako.)

(I’m happy that I’m not in that position yet, to be honest. When it’s your time, when the Lord thinks you’re ready, he will give you a blessing. This is their moment, mine can arrive later.)

Angel and Neil tied the knot in July 2021. They first confirmed their relationship in 2018. – Rappler.com