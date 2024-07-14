Angelica Panganiban undergoes hip core decompression surgery 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Gustong-gusto ko na itong mangyari, gusto ko nang matapos 'yung nararamdan kong chronic pain for the past two years,' the actress says before the seven-hour operation

MANILA, Philippines – Months after disclosing that she’s battling a bone disease, Angelica Panganiban underwent hip surgery in early July.

In a vlog released on Saturday, July 13, the actress documented her stay at the hospital, saying she and her husband felt anxious throughout their surgery journey.

To recall, it was in November 2023 when Panganiban first revealed that she was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, a bone disease that left her experiencing severe pain in her hip area. According to the Mayo Clinic, this condition, also called “bone death,” happens when the bone tissue dies due to lack of blood supply. At the time, her doctors told her to consider joint replacement surgery, but the actress wanted to pursue a more conservative approach.

In her latest vlog, Panganiban shared she’s looking forward to feeling better after the surgery. “Kung kinakabahan ako…. actually mas excited ako. Gustong-gusto ko na itong mangyari, gusto ko nang matapos ‘yung nararamdaman kong chronic pain for the past two years. (Whether I’m nervous… I’m actually more excited. I really want this to happen already. I want to no longer feel the chronic pain that I’ve been enduring for the past two years). I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

When she was admitted to the hospital, the actress shared she also didn’t eat for two days because she was constantly throwing up as her body was rejecting the medicines.

Aside from the physical pain, Panganiban said she was also getting emotional being far from her daughter, Amila Sabine, as this was the first time she’d be spending several nights without her.

Panganiban underwent surgery on July 7 and the operation took seven hours. “Nasa recovery room ako, nanghihina. Sobrang sakit, hindi ko ma-explain ang sakit (I’m at the recovery room, still feeling weak. It’s still very painful, I can’t explain the pain),” she said in her vlog.

The actress then explained that her doctors didn’t push through with a hip replacement surgery as she’s still young and opted for a cord decompression surgery instead.

According to Manhattan Sports Doc, a hip cord decompression surgery “involves drilling one larger hole, or several smaller holes into the dead bone of the femoral head (top of thigh bone) in order to relieve pressure in the bone. This allows for increased blood flow by creating channels for new blood vessels to nourish the affected areas of the hip.”

Panganiban added she and her doctors hope this operation would help in slowing down the collapse of her hips. “Hopefully sana hindi na ako umabot sa hip replacement with the help of proper therapy, care, and prayers (Hopefully, I won’t have to do hip replacement with the help of proper therapy, care, and prayers),” she said.

Days after the surgery, she said that her muscles still feel some pain but “it’s getting better everyday.” After being discharged from the hospital on July 10, Panganiban still has to do three weeks of bed rest.

Panganiban gave birth to her first daughter with Gregg Homan in September 2022. They announced their engagement in October 2022. – Rappler.com