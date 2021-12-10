MANILA, Philippines – It’s confirmed: Angeline Quinto is pregnant!

The singer and actress finally shared the news in an interview with Boy Abunda that aired on Friday, December 10.

Boy had asked her about an Instagram post Angeline shared on November 6 that read “New life. Chapter one.” The post had sparked pregnancy rumors, along with a viral TikTok clip of a teleprompter apparently from Angeline’s concert that showed she would be sharing her pregnancy journey.

Angeline said that she posted it as a way to mark a new beginning after the death of her adoptive mother, Mama Bob in November 2020.

“Kaya ko po na-post yun dahil kay Mama Bob, at pangalawa po kasi magiging nanay na rin ako (I posted that because of Mama Bob and also because I’m going to become a mother myself),” she said. She then answered yes after Boy asked her point blank if she was pregnant.

She shared that her baby is due in April 2022, and that the baby daddy is her non-showbiz boyfriend, who she’s been with for over a year. She didn’t reveal her partner’s identity, but shared throughout the interview that he was a few years younger than her, and that he has kids from a previous relationship.

Angeline, 32, is known for being a finalist on the singing competition Star for a Night, as well as playing Princess Antoinette May Bayag in the hit film Four Sisters and a Wedding. She is celebrating her 10th showbiz anniversary with a concert series 10Q, which kicked off in October and will run until February 2022. – Rappler.com