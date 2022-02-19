Jowa reveal! Angeline Quinto shares photo showing boyfriend’s face

INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL. Angeline Quinto shares a photo of her and her boyfriend.

MANILA, Philippines – Angeline Quinto may not have revealed her boyfriend’s identity, but she did share a photo showing his face.

In an Instagram post on Friday, February 18, the singer posted a photo from her maternity shoot. In it, she and her boyfriend are cradling her baby bump.

Angeline first confirmed she was pregnant in December 2021. At the time, she said that she and her boyfriend had been together for over a year and that they prefer to keep his identity and their relationship private.

In January 2022, she revealed that they were having a baby boy. Their baby is due in April.