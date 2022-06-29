Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader break up — reports

The comedic duo calls it quits after over a year of dating

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have broken up after over a year of dating, Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday, June 27.

The news comes just months after the Pitch Perfect actress and the Saturday Night Live alum’s relationship was confirmed by multiple US media outlets back in January.

According to PEOPLE’s insider, the two had reportedly been “quietly” dating for over a year already before word of their relationship got out.

“They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie,” said the source.

Kendrick and Hader were co-stars in the 2019 Walt Disney Christmas film Noelle, where the two played siblings Noelle and Nick.

The Oscar-nominated actress is reportedly close to Hader’s three young daughters with Maggie Carrey, his ex-wife of 12 years.

Before pursuing Kendrick, Hader had just broken up with The O.C. star Rachel Bilson in July 2020, six months after announcing their relationship at the Golden Globes ceremony in January of the same year.

Meanwhile, Kendrick had previously been romantically involved with filmmaker Edgar Wright, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and cinematographer Ben Richardson.

Anna Kendrick’s latest onscreen stint is the 2021 sci-fi film Stowaway, where she portrayed Zoe Levenson.

Bill Hader has been keeping busy with his role as Barry Berkman in the HBO dark comedy series Barry. New episodes of the series’ third season just aired this June. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.