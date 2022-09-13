LOOK: AnnaSophia Robb and Trevor Paul are married 

'The absolute most wonderful day of my life,' says Robb

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress AnnaSophia Robb has tied the knot with Trevor Paul, a year after getting engaged.

The Carrie Diaries’ star made the announcement on Tuesday, September 13. “Just the beginning,” she wrote alongside a photo from their wedding ceremony.

In her Instagram stories, Robb said that it was “the absolute most wonderful day of my life.”

“Thank you, Trevor. Thank you everyone. We love you so much,” she added.

Fellow celebrities Taylor Russell, Zooey Deschanel, and Tan France congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Robb announced her engagement to Paul in September 2021. The couple has kept their relationship mostly private, but the actress has been sharing photos of Paul on her Instagram profile since 2019.

Robb, 28, began her career as a child actress, where she starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Bridge to Terabithia. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in The CW series The Carrie Diaries. – Rappler.com