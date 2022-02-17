LOOK: Anne Curtis celebrates birthday as idol Audrey Hepburn

ANNE CURTIS. The actress channels Audrey Hepburn in a photo shoot for her birthday.

Anne even wears pieces that were worn by Audrey herself

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis was a dead ringer for Audrey Hepburn in a photo shoot where she channeled the iconic actress.

For the shoot, Anne wore slim black pants and a black long-sleeved top, just like Audrey wore playing Jo Stockton in Funny Face. Anne released the photos to mark her 37th birthday on February 17.

According to MEGA, Anne bid on Audrey’s Funny Face headband at an auction as a birthday present to herself. In one of the photos, Anne wrote in the caption: “tickled pink to wear a piece once owned and worn by a woman I adore.”

Anne owns a number of bows and ribbons once worn by Audrey, including a vintage black bow that Anne wore to the 2019 FAMAS Awards.

Anne acquired the bows at a Christie’s Auction in 2018.

Aside from the photos, Anne also shared a black-and-white video on her feed, teasing an upcoming project.

In the video the actress wears a skintight catsuit and a lace-up black dress as she stands in the spotlight. “She’s back…soon,” the video reads, as Anne catches a microphone in her hand, hinting at possibly another concert. – Rappler.com