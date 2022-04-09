Anne Curtis’ comeback concert is going live in June

Initially meant to stream online, the concert will now welcome a live audience at Resorts World Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is returning to the concert stage again, and she’s pulling out all the stops with a live concert to be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila on June 11.

Luv Anne! The Comeback was initially announced as an online “docu-concert” streaming on KTX on April 30. Anne then announced the in-person concert on April 9.

“I really took my time to think long and hard about it and I’ve decided to go all out and celebrate to the fullest by finally seeing everyone in person!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I miss the energy, the noise, the screams, of course SINGING and just seeing everyone smile. I’m so excited (and nervous) but let’s go and have a night of fun!!!” she said.

The show, which will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with creative direction by Georcelle Dapat-Sy, will start at 8 pm. Inquiries for tickets to the live concert can be made through Viva, Ticketworld, or SM Tickets.

It isn’t clear yet whether the concert will still stream on April 30 as originally planned.

The concert will mark Anne’s return to showbiz after taking a break in 2019 when she was pregnant with her daughter Dahlia, who was born in Australia in March 2020. – Rappler.com