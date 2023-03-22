‘We all can be heroes’: Anne Curtis raises over P2 million after finishing Tokyo Marathon

Anne expresses her gratitude towards those who supported her donation drive: 'No donation was small'

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis wrapped up her Tokyo Marathon 2023 journey by updating fans on the progress of her funding drive.

The actress-host earlier shared that she had partnered with UNICEF Philippines to raise funds for children who are victims of violence, abuse, and exploitation. She was appointed as the celebrity advocate of the organization in April 2018.

In an Instagram post, Anne announced the success of her charity drive and expressed her gratitude to the donors who helped her achieve this milestone.

“We can ALL be heroes, even if it’s just for one day,” she wrote. “Closing my funding page at 1,089,264.67! Way above our goal, and as promised, I will be matching that amount.”

Anne earlier promised that she would double the amount of the donations: “With our collective effort, we have raised 2,178,529.34,” she said.

She then called each donor a hero,’and reminded them that their contribution – no matter how small – would go a long way.

“Whether it was P1 or P50,000, it was of great value. No donation was small, because behind each donation was a big heart that wanted to help Filipino children who are victims of abuse get the help they need to heal and recover,” she wrote.

The Tokyo Marathon in 2023 served as Anne’s first marathon after she gave birth to her child, Dahlia Amelie, in 2020.

She previously ran the New York Marathon in 2016 and London Marathon in 2018. – Rappler.com