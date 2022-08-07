Anne Heche in stable condition following car crash, has ‘long recovery ahead’ – reports

The Hollywood actress was hospitalized after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Anne Heche is now in stable condition after being seriously injured from a car crash, representatives of the actress confirmed to US media The Hollywood Reporter and PEOPLE.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the representative said in a statement on Saturday, August 6.

Reports on Friday, August 5, said that the 53-year-old actress was driving a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a private residence in Los Angeles. The collision ignited a fire.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CNN that they’re investigating the crash and a previous “misdemeanor hit and run” incident, but no arrests have been made. The law enforcement source added that the officers haven’t had the chance to interview Heche yet, given her condition.

PEOPLE confirmed that the actress is intubated and suffered burns. A source close to Heche also told CNN that the actress has a “long recovery ahead.” “Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash,” the source added.

Heche is best known for her roles in Another World, Six Days Seven Nights, Volcano, The Vanished, and Gracie’s Choice. She has two sons from previous relationships. – Rappler.com