Anya Taylor-Joy, Malcolm McRae are married

MANILA, Philippines – The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae have officially tied the knot, US media outlets like PEOPLE and E! News reported on Monday, October 2.

The glowing bride wore an embellished beige Dior gown as she was seen gracing the balcony of the Palazzo Pisani Moretta, where the wedding festivities were said to be held. Photos were obtained from British publication Daily Mail.

Her The Menu co-star Nicolas Hoult, as well as actress Julia Garner and model Cara Delevigne, were also part of the distinguished guest list for that weekend. The glamorous Venice wedding was also attended by 150 of the couple’s family and friends.

Sparks first flew for the Taylor-Joy and McRae in May 2021 when the couple were caught kissing in New York City, two months after meeting at the premiere of Taylor-Joy’s acclaimed Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

Their connection also prompted McRae, who is one-half of the rock duo More, to write a song dedicated to the Last Night In Soho actress.

In October 2021, McRae also made the first move in making things official on social media, posting a photo of them cheesing with the caption: “Oof supremely happy.”

Taylor-Joy also followed suit, posting frequently on Instagram with nothing but admiration and praise for her partner.

Taylor-Joy and McRae have also stepped out in full glam for a few public appearances, such as the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the 2023 Golden Globes.

Apart from the occasional sweet moments shared on social media, the couple mostly keeps the intimate details of their relationship under wraps.

But in April, Taylor-Joy took the opportunity to gush to British Vogue about McRae: “I said to my partner the other day, that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do.”

“He loved it because he’s the same,” she continued. “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

Despite the distance both of their careers entail, she went on to speak about appreciating the value of spending time together.

“Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

Engagement rumors circulated shortly after in June when the actress was spotted by Page Six with what looked to be an engagement ring while she was reportedly shooting in Australia for Furiosa, a prequel to the Mad Max film series. – with reports by Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.